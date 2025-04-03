Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Goes Head-to-head Against R. Madhavan in An Intense Courtroom Drama

The much-anticipated trailer for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is now out, sparking discussions nationwide. Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role, shared the video on social media, setting the stage for a film that revisits a defining moment in India’s history.

The film focuses on C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who challenged British rule in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It explores his legal battle against the colonial government and his efforts to expose the truth behind the tragic event. Alongside Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday play significant roles, adding depth to the historical drama.

The trailer introduces intense courtroom debates, where Nair confronts General Dyer, the officer responsible for the mass shooting. The visuals capture the charged atmosphere of the trial, portraying the weight of the case and the resistance faced by those seeking justice. The film also touches on the larger impact of the massacre and how it shaped India’s fight for independence.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is set to release on April 18, 2025. With its focus on historical events and a strong legal narrative, the film aims to bring attention to a lesser-known struggle within India’s independence movement. As the release date approaches, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to contribute to ongoing conversations about history, justice, and remembrance.