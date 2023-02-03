Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular and loved actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his career many years back in the South regional entertainment space first before eventually making it big in B-Town. Despite not having done many Hindi movies till date, Dulquer Salmaan continues to enjoy unlimited attention and fan following from people all over the country and that’s why, we love him. Whenever he has a new film release approaching ladies and gentlemen, netizens truly love and admire it for real in the true sense of the term.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Dulquer Salmaan and his new film project, what do we currently get to see happening at his end? Well, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, Dulquer Salmaan has now shared the first look of his upcoming movie aka ‘King Of Kotha’ and well, we are truly loving every bit of it. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

#DulquerSalmaan unveils an intense new look from his next – #KingOfKotha. The film will hit screens on Onam 2023. pic.twitter.com/8dyWijsMRz — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 3, 2023

