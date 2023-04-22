Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Opens To A Hugely Disappointing Response

Subhash K Jha talks about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s new Eid release Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan(KKBKKJ) is all set to become one of the Superstar’s career’s biggest flops. And he has had his share of debacles in the past, like Chaand Ka Tukda, Suryavanshi, Saawan , Marigold, God Tussi Great Ho, Yuvrraj , Main Aur Mrs Khanna, etc .

It is too early to say how big a disaster KKBKKJ will eventually turn out to be . But trade experts say it is likely to collapse completely from Monday onwards.

On the online booking website Bookmyshow , there were hardly any Houseful boxes in any part of the country on Saturday.

When I phoned a powerful personnel in Mumbai of a leading multiplex chain he spoke on assurance of anonymity: “It opened very poorly for a Salman starrer on Friday,round 12-13 crores. But we thought that was because it was pre-Eid last day of Ramzan on Friday. But on Eid on Saturday the collections grew minimally. Nothing earthshaking. Yes, this is one of Salman’s poorest openers with no hope for an improvement.But please don’t quote me, as I will get into trouble.”

One of Bihar’s most prominent film distributors Kishan Damani was more forthright. “It’s one of the lowest openings for a Salman Khan movie on EID. Mass belts have performed comparatively better. But overall, it is a letdown.Audience will not see just any crap nowadays.Salman is disappointing his loyal fan base again and again.. He should have come back directly with TIGER 3.Monday onwards completely crash ho jayega.I think distributors acquired it on a advance-commission basis. So it won’t be a losing proposition .However the funds of the distributors would be stuck for quite sometime.”

Akshaye Rathi one of Maharashtra’s prominent film exhibitors. is kinder towards the film’s poor opening. “The opening figures are pretty much in league with what was expected. It opened on the last day of Ramzaan which is not best release date a for a massy Salman starrer. If in spite of that the film has done 13 crores on Day 1, then it is pretty respectable. With Eid kicking in on Saturday the footfalls have increased. I am pretty confident that audiences will come to see their Bhai in large numbers. Salman has actually come this Eid after four years. And that’s a huge reason to celebrate. I won’t be surprised if the collection go double over the weekend as compared with the opening day.”