The Greek God of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, is one of the most handsome actors in Indian cinema. He started his career working as a child artist in Needa in 1979. In 1999, he made his lead debut with Rajakumarudu and won the State Nandi Award for Best Male Debut.

Mahesh is having the best time of his life, enjoying his Paris tour with his wife Namrata Shirodhkar and kids Gautam and Sitara. However, during his trip, the star was spotted at a hospital. Mahesh took to Instagram and shared a photo with a doctor. He captioned his post: “Thank you @drharrykoenig! Health can’t be in better hands! ♥️🤗”

On The Work Front:

Mahesh has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for a new project called ‘SSMB28’. The duo, who has previously delivered blockbuster hits such as Athadu and Khaleja, will be collaborating again. The much-anticipated drama will feature Mahesh Babu alongside Pooja Hegde, with actress Sreeleela playing a significant role. SSMB28 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 13, 2024.

