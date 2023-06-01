Manoj Bajpayee Confirms Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’s Theatrical Release

In what is going to be an unprecedented move, the producer Vinod Bhanushali of the new OTT feature film Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai in which the redoubtable Manoj Bajpai plays a smalltown lawyer battling the big sharks to get justice for a sexually assaulted minor,will now go into movie theatres.

Confirming this reversed move from digital to big screen Manoj says, “Yes, the team is working on a plan to release the film in theatres. I know this movement in reverse, from the OTT to cinemas, is unprecedented . But the film itself has become a movement. The impact and the response are massive.”

Sir Ek Banda Kafi Hai was released on Zee5 on 23 May. It was instantly embraced by critics and movie enthusiasts for its inspiring theme of justice for the downtrodden. Manoj Bajpayee shoulders this predictable but impact-ful court procedural. We have seem this smalltown intrigue and mofussil mayhem repeatedly in films of the past five years.

The trope-ridden down-and-out-lawyer-wins-over-powerful-sharks film offers the comfort of the familiar. It is always gratifying to see a slimy sociopath masquerading as a guru, being brought to book.