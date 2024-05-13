Manoj Bajpayee recalls last talk with Sushant Singh Rajput revealing what troubled him the most

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently riding high on anticipation and excitement as his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji is all set for a release next week. However, as he began promotions, in a recent conversation, things took an emotional turn when the topic of the late Sushant Singh Rajput was brought up.

It has now been almost four years since he passed away but it wouldn’t be unfair to say, that it is a void that still remains unfulfilled – also owing to the massive media circus that followed his death. During a talk with Siddharth Kannan, Bajpayee opened up about his salt call with Rajput and how he was troubled due to ‘blind articles.’

He mentioned that Rajput was a good man and only a good man is troubled by blind articles. He also mentioned how the late actor would ask him how to deal with it, to which Bajpayee would ask him to not to think too much about it since he suffered so much.

Bajpayee also mentioned that he would the friends of people who published articles to not write them or else he would come and beat them up. To this, Rajput would laugh and say that only he would have done that.

He further recalled his last conversation with Rajput where the latter would rave and crave for the mutton Bajpayee used to make, and he would ask him to call him when he makes that mutton. The Family Man actor would acknowledge it but ten days later, Rajput was no more.

He concluded mentioning how he feels sad that the likes of Rajput and Irrfan Khan are no more, and their prime was yet to come.