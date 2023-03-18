In response to actor Manoj Bajpayee‘s defamation lawsuit against Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, the Indore district court has issued an arrest order for him. After Kamaal Khan reportedly referred to Manoj Bajpayee as a drug addict in a few tweets in 2021, the former launched a complaint against the latter.

Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer, Paresh Joshi, claims that on Thursday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class in this city issued an arrest order for Kamaal Khan and scheduled the next hearing for May 10.

He claimed that Khan had previously been issued bailable warrants for failing to appear in court. In a petition, Manoj Bajpayee said that Kamaal Khan was aware of the charges against him but wasn’t intentionally dragging things out. Kamaal Khan’s lawyer requested that the case against him be suspended since he has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected Kamaal Khan’s request on December 13, 2022, to dismiss the defamation action brought against him.

According to Kamaal R Khan’s lawyers, one of the Twitter accounts, “KRK movie office,” from which the in question tweet was posted in 2021, was “sold” to one Saleem Ahmed in October 2020. So he never purposefully tweeted something negative about Manoj Bajpayee.

Source – NDTV

Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for news updates.