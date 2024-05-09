“Manoj is very conservative while choosing a script, he doesn’t say yes easily,” – Shabana Raza Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film, Bhaiyya Ji is special for an array of reasons where apart from it being his 100th film, it is also produced by his wife and former actor, Shabana Raza Bajpayee.

And hence, as a recently held trailer launch event, Raza Bajpayee was asked about how did the film come about it, how was it to work with her husband professionally and other things.

Firstly she said, “The idea of the film was all Manoj Bajpayee. But then the director, Apoorv Singh Karki heard about it and he got excited and decided to give it a different take. Then gradually the team started coming together with the producers and it gained shape. It has been a great experience, and Manoj helming the film is excellent.”

Talking about him saying yes to the final script, “I would be remiss not to mention that Manoj is extremely dakianusi (conservative) when it comes saying yes to the script. He doesn’t say yes until he is fully convinced to the T. Because once he says yes, he gives his full effort to it. It wasn’t easy for him to get to say yes for Bhaiyya Ji but he did finally.”

On the same note, director Karki added, “It took me seven years to have Manoj Sir say yes to this after I decided to take the idea in a different direction.”

Bhaiyya Ji is all set to release in theaters on 24th May 2024.