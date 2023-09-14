Movies | News

Media Reports: Sai Pallavi to make her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan

Sai Pallavi, who has garnered praise through her roles in films like Maari 2, Fidaa, Gargi, and Shyam Singha Roy, is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with Junaid Khan, the son of one of Bollywood's most iconic actors, Aamir Khan.

Sai Pallavi, the most versatile actress down south, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. The actress, who has garnered praise through her roles in films like Maari 2, Fidaa, Gargi, and Shyam Singha Roy, will be seen in a Bollywood movie.

As per reports in Times Of India, Sai will be sharing the screen with Junaid Khan, the son of one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, Aamir Khan. The pairing has already generated a buzz of excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting the on-screen chemistry between these two promising talents. It will be helmed by Sunil Pandey.

The project, which is reportedly a love story, holds great promise, and fans of both Sai and Junaid are anticipating a captivating cinematic experience. While details about the film are being closely guarded, it promises to be a heartwarming and memorable love story.

Junaid, who left many stunned with his jaw-dropping transformation, has already begun shooting for his Bollywood debut film with YRF, and soon the star boy will kick start the promotion of the same. Junaid’s debut with YRF is reportedly based on an infamous 1862 Maharaja libel case, is claimed to be a periodic drama, and features Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh as his leading lady.

Sai’s diverse and impactful filmography, coupled with her natural charm, has made her a sought-after actress, and her debut in Hindi cinema is a significant milestone in her career.

