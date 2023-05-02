Movie Buzz: Ponniyin Selvan crosses 100 crores mark in box office, AR Rahman's Pune concert stopped midway

Know more about Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office and what's happening currently at AR Rahman's end

Mani Ratnam‘s Ponniyin Selvan has off-late been one of the finest works in Indian cinema in the true sense of the term. Earlier, the first part released in 2022 and it was a supremely enjoyable experience for the audience to witness some larger-than-life spectacle on the big screen. If the first part was nice, the second part can certainly be said to be even better. The second part starring actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan and others were on top of their game on-screen and we loved it. As far as box office is concerned, the second part has been doing really well. If the latest media reports in Times Now are to be believed, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed the 100 crores mark. On day 4, it collected somewhere around 23.50 crores and with this, the collections are rising with every passing day.

Know more about AR Rahman’s concert being stopped midway:

On the other hand, there’s an update for all fans of AR Rahman as well. As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, AR Rahman’s concert in Mumbai was stopped midway by the Pune Police. Reports in the media reveal that the reason behind the same was the court-mandated 10pm deadline. Rahman was in the city for a live concert organised by Feeding Smiles and 2BHK at The Mills on Raja Bahadur Mill Road. Organisers of the show were not available for comment despite calls and text messages, Indian Express reports. When the performance was underway, a police officer went on-stage and stopped the performance pointing at his watch to remind about the deadline.

