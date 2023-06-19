Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project

Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them started their respective careers for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, they started growing in the entertainment space courtesy of their hard work and efforts. Both Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna became forces to reckon with for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually spreading their wings in B-Town and well, we are truly loving all of it for real. The two of them enjoy a humongous fan following and we love it. Well, it’s now time to notice the latest that’s happening at their end and how.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal:

Well, to tell you about the latest that’s happening in their respective lives, we have an important update. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna has allegedly been duped by her manager of Rs 80 lakhs. Reports reveal that she has apparently handled the situation privately and has also fired the person for the same.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal, on the happy occasion of her birthday has shared the first look of her upcoming project Satyabhama. Check out below –

