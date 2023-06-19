ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project

Know the latest about Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal and what's the latest that's happening at their end. Well, let's read this article for more details and you will love the same

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Jun,2023 15:13:26
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project

Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them started their respective careers for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, they started growing in the entertainment space courtesy of their hard work and efforts. Both Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna became forces to reckon with for the first time in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually spreading their wings in B-Town and well, we are truly loving all of it for real. The two of them enjoy a humongous fan following and we love it. Well, it’s now time to notice the latest that’s happening at their end and how.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal:

Well, to tell you about the latest that’s happening in their respective lives, we have an important update. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna has allegedly been duped by her manager of Rs 80 lakhs. Reports reveal that she has apparently handled the situation privately and has also fired the person for the same.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal, on the happy occasion of her birthday has shared the first look of her upcoming project Satyabhama. Check out below –

Well, what’s your take on these updates ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Adorable! Kajal Aggarwal drops special Father’s Day moment with Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil
Rashmika Mandanna’s athleisure fashion is all about sunset hues
Rashmika Mandanna’s athleisure fashion is all about sunset hues
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, ‘sleepy’ Rashmika Mandanna is loving it
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, ‘sleepy’ Rashmika Mandanna is loving it
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish stilletos, a visual delight
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning Punjabi accent is way too stylish, check out
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal’s stunning Punjabi accent is way too stylish, check out
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer team up to fight against the contract killer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer team up to fight against the contract killer
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi’s fake marriage revelation
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi’s fake marriage revelation
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
Read Latest News