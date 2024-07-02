Mrunal Thakur joins Ajay Devgn & Sanjay Dutt in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Over a decade ago, two of the biggest films witnessed a big Diwali clash in the form of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar. Both films managed to prevail against each other and emerged successful. While the former was a romantic hit, the latter was a comic family drama where Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt locked horns against each other, resulting in a funny comedy of errors and some family drama.

And now, after over 12 years, Devgn and Dutt are all set to clash on-screen yet again with the sequel to the film, Son of Sardaar 2. Making the film a lot more interesting is actor Mrunal Thakur coming in to play the female lead. The report suggested that shoot will soon kickstart in Scotland and will have Billu and Jassi starting things on a fresh note, and the film will begin right where the first film ended.

As one would remember, Dutt wasn’t the antagonist in the first film per se and was just a stubborn family patriarch, the sequel is said to have the battle between the two characters getting more intense and Dutt’s character being more an antagonist.

The Scotland leg of the film is said to last around 50 days. Dutt, Thakur and Devgn will be shooting in Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace.

This new trio is certainly set to have the fans of the film interested as well.