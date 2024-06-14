Natasha Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya Says, ‘Trust God’

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s divorce rumors became the talk of the town for a while. These rumors spread like wildfire after the actress dropped Pandya from her surname and archived wedding photos. Soon, the actress unarchived all the wedding photos, which served as a hint that everything was sorted now between the couple. Neither Hardik nor Natasha ever noticed these rumors or reacted to them amidst all this; now, the actress shared a cryptic post asking her fans to trust God.

Natasha Stankovic’s Cryptic Post

Natasha first shared a clip showcasing her gorgeous no-makeup look at home. The next click is from the gym, where the actress mentions her health issues and how she is fighting back hard. She wrote, “From struggling to get up out of my bed due to slip disc and sciatica to lifting some crazy weight. Praise God+”

In her third story, Natasha shared a pic of a big board on the road that reads, “Look back and thank God, look ahead and trust God.” In the brief paragraph, she thanked God for being able to play with her kid and many others in her life. She wrote, “And of course many other things.. from doing basic everyday activities, playing with my child, run behind him, being able to pick him up, just walk on the stairs… there are so many things to be grateful for yet we focus only on our problems… so tell your problem how big your GOD is and just walk in joy. Have a great weekend everyone.”