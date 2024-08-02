Nayanthara Contributes Rs 20 Lakhs to Kerala CM’s Relief Fund for Wayanad Landslide Victims

A devastating landslide struck the Wayanad district of Kerala on August 1, 2024, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life in its wake. Heavy rainfall in the region triggered landslides in the hills of Wayanad, causing widespread damage and claiming several lives. In response to the tragedy, actress Nayanthara has come forward to contribute ₹20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through her production house, Rowdy Pictures.

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, catching residents off guard as they slept. The area had received heavy rain in the last two weeks, softening the soil, and extremely heavy rainfall on Monday triggered the landslides. The affected areas, including Mundakkai and Chooralmala, witnessed extensive damage, with nearly 350 buildings destroyed or damaged. Several roads and bridges were washed away, leaving many stranded.

Rescue efforts were initially hampered due to the inaccessible terrain, but army engineers constructed a new bridge to access the affected areas. Drones with earth-sensing technology were deployed to find bodies buried in mud, and rescue teams, including swimming experts, were sent to search for survivors. Relief camps have been set up for displaced persons, providing food, water, and medical aid to those in need.

The Kerala government has announced financial assistance to affected families and is working to restore connectivity and infrastructure. The situation remains grim, with many still missing and several injured. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed.

Nayanthara’s contribution to the relief efforts is a testament to her commitment to supporting those in need. In an official letter posted on her Instagram handle, she stated:

“To The Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala

In the wake of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, our hearts go out to the affected families and communities. The devastation and loss experienced by the community are gut-wrenching. In these times of great need, we are reminded of the importance of supporting one another. As a gesture of solidarity, we are making a humble contribution of Rs 20,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide much-needed immediate assistance to the affected families and aid in rebuilding.

It has been extremely heartening to see the coordinated response from our government, volunteers, rescue teams, and several other organizations working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Let us unite in strength and compassion to help rebuild and heal!

Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara

Uyir & Ulag”

Nayanthara’s gesture is expected to inspire others to follow suit, and her contribution will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by the landslide.