Nayanthara takes a dig at Dhanush with ‘take it as a loan’ comment amidst divorce confirmation

As known, the release of Netflix’s documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has sparked a legal and public dispute between actress Nayanthara and actor-producer Dhanush, nearly a decade after they collaborated on the 2015 hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. At the heart of the controversy is the use of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the film in the documentary, which chronicles Nayanthara’s career and personal journey, including her relationship with husband and director Vignesh Shivan, whom she met on the film’s set.

Ahead of the documentary’s release on November 18, Dhanush sent a legal notice to Nayanthara and Netflix, alleging unauthorized use of the BTS footage and demanding ₹10 crore in damages. The legal move spurred widespread debate on social media and drew a strongly worded response from Nayanthara. The dispute escalated when the Madras High Court on November 27 allowed Dhanush to sue Netflix, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan.

In the midst of the legal battle, Dhanush’s personal life has also drawn attention following the confirmation of his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage. Shortly after the announcement, Nayanthara shared a cryptic Instagram post, stating: “Karma says!! When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan; it will come back to you with interest.” The message, highlighting the phrase “take it as a loan”, sparked speculation about whether it was aimed at Dhanush.

While neither party has directly addressed the post, the combined weight of the legal dispute and personal controversies has kept both actors in the spotlight. With the lawsuit underway, this case continues to generate discussions both within the film industry and among their fans.