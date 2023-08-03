ADVERTISEMENT
“No More Seven Year Gap For Me, Thank You,” Karan Johar To Launch His Next Directorial Next Year

I just need to make more movies now . If you are a filmmaker you need to put out a film much more often. A filmmaker needs to tell stories and create new worlds.

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Aug,2023 11:05:28
“No more seven-year gap between directorials for me . Next year I will be on the floors directing another film,” promises the man of the moment Karan Johar.

The commercial and critical success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has taught Karan Johar a lesson he won’t forget: he needs to direct more films.

In an interview with this writer the multi-tasking filmmaker said, “I just need to make more movies now . If you are a filmmaker you need to put out a film much more often. A filmmaker needs to tell stories and create new worlds. I feel I haven’t done enough of that.”

The realization that he needed to direct more film came to Karan on the release of Rocky Aur Rani. “I realized what I had missed out on when I released Rocky Aur Rani on 28 July this year. The last time I released a film directed by me was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on 28 October 2016. I realized this was just plainly ridiculous.”

It wasn’t as though Karan was sitting idle for seven years. “I was busy strengthening my company and a lot of other activities, some of which I now feel I should have been curtailed.Of course I enjoyed whatever I was doing. But now the focus has to be on making films.”

Karan reveals he is getting two scripts ready for direction. “I am writing two films as we speak. Something very different from Rocky Aur Rani…Phir se woh kiya toh kya kiya? You never know I might decide to announce another film in a few months. But I do know I’m back on the set next year.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

