OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar has unveiled an eye-catching new poster for his highly anticipated film, “OMG 2,” which has sent waves of excitement among fans. The poster provides a closer and clearer glimpse of Akshay’s striking portrayal of Lord Shiva in the movie. Accompanying the poster release, the star set the stage for the impending teaser, which he assured would be revealed in the near future. Movie enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the theatrical release of “OMG 2” on August 11.

Akshay Kumar’s post

Taking to the popular social media platform Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared the captivating poster, accompanied by an enticing caption that read, “Bas kuch dino mein OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon.”

The poster showcases Akshay Kumar draped in a wig (like Lord Shiva), while his neck is adorned with a striking blue paint, symbolizing the iconic deity Lord Shiva. Completing the divine transformation, his forehead bears the customary mark of ash, and his eyes are accentuated with kohl, heightening the intensity of his character.

Here take a look at the poster:

OMG 2 is sequel to OMG that starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Based on a Gujarati stage play called “Kanji Viruddh Kanji,” the film revolves around an atheist named Kanji Mehta, played by Paresh Rawal. Kanji, a shrewd businessman, finds himself in a peculiar situation when his shop is destroyed in an earthquake. To claim insurance money, he files a case against God, holding Him responsible for the loss. This bold move brings Kanji face-to-face with religious leaders, sparking a debate on blind faith, superstition, and the commercialization of religion.

Akshay Kumar, in a special appearance, portrays the character of Lord Krishna, who takes on a human form to guide Kanji in his quest for answers.