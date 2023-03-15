Divya Khosla Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actresses and talents in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress and talent has been a good performing artiste in the true sense of the term for a long time and well, we are proud of her. From modeling to acting and eventually direction, Divya Khosla Kumar has etched her presence and name everywhere. More often than not, she remains in the news and limelight for good reasons. This time however, her fans are immensely worried after she unfortunately injured herself on the sets of her upcoming movie.

Divya Khosla Kumar took to social media to share a spree of photos where she’s seen all injured. Her face is covered with red marks and bruises and well, we are all worried. See below folks –



Here's wishing her a super speedy recovery going forward.