Only Krushna Abhishek allowed to mimic Jackie Shroff after court order

One would remember how actor Jackie Shroff followed former co-actor, Anil Kapoor’s suit and went on to file a petition to copyright his personality, use of the word, ‘bhidu’ thus seeking protection on the same.

This was followed by the update that the court ruled in his favor and granted protection. And hence, it is now illegal to impersonate Jackie Shroff but there is one person who is exempted from this rule and that is, actor and comedian, Krushna Abhishek.

That’s right. Abhishek is extremely popular for his Jackie Shroff impersonation as he has done on multiple instances on The Kapil Sharma Show and so on. And hence, one wondered if this new update would lead to Abhishek also being unable to impersonate Jackie Shroff but that’s not the case.

Abhishek confirmed the same as he said that Shroff personally called him to inform him that the legality doesn’t apply to him as he loves Abhishek’s impersonation and he is free to continue it.

The comedian also shared that not only does Jackie Dada enjoy watching him play the iconic ‘Jaggu Dada’ on shows and skits, but his son Tiger Shroff does as well.

For the ones who aren’t aware yet, Shroff has sought the protection of the names Jackie Shroff, Jackie, Jaggu Dada, as well as Bhidu, and said that his attributes cannot be used without his authorisation on any platform.

He also requested that the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) be instructed to remove all links and websites that unlawfully violate his personality rights.