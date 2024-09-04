Pooja Hegde wraps up shoot for ‘Deva’; gets a special thank you

Actor Pooja Hegde has finally wrapped up shooting for her long-awaited film, Deva, where she co-stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. And as she did so, she was bid farewell by the producers of the film with the sweetest message.

The message was from Roy Kapur Films which read, “Hi Pooja, A heartfelt thank you for your incredible work and presence on your film! Your talent and dedication brought so much life to the set and it truly shows in the film! Shine on! Lots of love, Malvika”-

For the uninitiated, Deva is an ambitious action film which stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films, directed by Roshan Andrews, and written by the duo, Bobby-Sanjay marking their debut in Hindi cinema.

Shahid Kapoor made waves over a year by debuting his buzz cut look for the film with a gun in his hand, as he plays a cop in the film. Initially scheduled for a Dusshera 2024 release, the film was pushed ahead and is now set to have a Valentine’s Day 2025 release. Hegde has been, time and again, sharing posts and stories from her shoot for Deva spread across months.

Apart from that, the actor was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, and will also be seen in the much-talked about film, Suriya 44 alongside the man himself, Suriya.