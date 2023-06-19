Producer Prerna Arora now partnering with K Sera Sera, shares her future plans and provides some words of caution for inexperienced producers especially women stepping into a male-dominated arena

I believe you are starting a new music company?

Yes, new beginning,new journey….The new music company is named Surstream.It is the result of my partnership Ess Kay Gee Entertainment in a joint venture with K Sera Sera, a 360 degree media and entertainment company with a rich history of delivering content and owner of India’s first and largest virtual production studio floor located in Mumbai.

Why a music company when music companies are going through the toughest times?

The best challenges are those that we pose to ourselves against all odds. Ask me about it(laughs) .This joint venture aims to revolutionize the music industry by creating a seamless blend of music, visuals, and storytelling. Surstream will explore innovative ways to bring music to life through film, documentaries, music videos, and other immersive experiences.In the past few years we’ve released a few hit songs with Tips Music, including the music single “Bollywood Wala Dance” and the Aishwarya Rajinikanth-helmed song “Musafir.Then there was the song “Manzoor” which had a social message to it where Smt Latha Rajinikanth Ji mentored us in bringing closer to a social cause through her platform for contributing towards help for various cause for children and women.We also recently shot a big music project at Kyrgyzstan which will release this September .We are excited to explore talents with K Sera Sera in the field of Music.

You seem to have your hands full. Do you feel that as a woman it is tough to produce films as film production is still predominantly a man’s domain?

While it is true that the film industry has traditionally been dominated by men, women are increasingly challenging these long-standing norms and biases and making their mark in film production. By acknowledging the historical struggles and persistent challenges faced by women filmmakers, we can appreciate their resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination. Through their trailblazing efforts, women are reshaping the film industry, inspiring future generations and paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse cinematic landscape. As we move forward, it is crucial to continue advocating for gender equality, fostering mentorship, and supporting initiatives that empower women in their pursuit of filmmaking dreams.

Tell me about your film production plans?

Now we are getting ready to shoot two films that the audiences will hopefully enjoy. There is the horror film entitled Nuks We start this film in Goa this July with monsoon in place. The other is a love story entitled Savera which starts in August .

There are rumours that you are seeing someone?

Yes , I am in the like-to- love zone. He is an actor, but I can’t tell you his name right now. He is someone with whom I share a terrific companionship. I respect him a lot. I think respect is more important than love. Do you agree?

Yes, I guess.

He is my Prince Charming who rescued me from my darkest phase. If it works out I will be a complete woman.

Who is this?

Sir, I don’t want to reveal his name until it works out.But he is a dreamboat and a kind person. And his parents are lovely, that’s important for any relationship. He doesn’t get influenced easily and doesn’t judge anyone. If God wills, he is someone I’d like to settle down with. But I am scared of making any plans after what I’ve gone through.

Your words of advice to aspiring producers?

Never trust anyone blindly. Seal every business deal only after a watertight contract is drawn and approved by your lawyers. And always read the fineprint.