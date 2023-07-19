ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour

The mega-star studded film boasts an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and more, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 16:04:08
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835134

Exciting news for all the cinephiles out there as the highly-anticipated project, codenamed ‘PROJECT K,‘ unveils its first look! The mega-star studded film boasts an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and more, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. With such a powerhouse of talent coming together, expectations are soaring high for this upcoming venture. As fans eagerly await more details on the project, the release of the first look has sparked a frenzy of excitement on social media.

With the pan-Indian sensation Prabhas leading the charge, under the direction of Nag Ashwin, and the stunning Deepika Padukone as the female lead, expectations are soaring high. The excitement reached a new peak as the makers surprised fans with the first look of Prabhas, leaving everyone in awe. Sporting long hair and a full beard, the actor dons a sophisticated metal suit, exuding an aura of action-packed intensity. The first glimpse is set to be unveiled at SDCC 2023 on July 21, 2023, and fans are counting down the days to witness the magic.

But the star-studded cast doesn’t stop there! The movie also features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s grandeur. Disha Patani, another remarkable talent, is also set to make her mark in this mythos-sci-fi movie, set in a dystopian setting. Backed by the renowned production house Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Project-K’ promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. Mark your calendars, as this epic venture is scheduled to grace theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024.

Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835135

The masterful compositions and melodies that will accompany this thrilling spectacle come courtesy of Kollywood’s esteemed composer, Santhosh Narayanan. With such an extraordinary team in place, ‘Project-K’ is all set to redefine the standards of cinematic excellence, merging the best of Tollywood and Hollywood in one spellbinding saga. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the unknown as ‘Project-K’ prepares to dazzle audiences with its unparalleled brilliance!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Prabhas’s Spate Of Letdowns Post-Baahubali Continues, The Superstar Is Worried 834793
Prabhas’s Spate Of Letdowns Post-Baahubali Continues, The Superstar Is Worried
Deepika Padukone edges up the barbiecore 834694
Deepika Padukone edges up the barbiecore
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read 834624
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi 834783
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports 834470
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’ to be titled as ‘KaalChakra’, say reports
Salaar Update: Jagapathi Babu to not share scenes with Prabhas in Part 1, say reports 834434
Salaar Update: Jagapathi Babu to not share scenes with Prabhas in Part 1, say reports
Latest Stories
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra 835153
It is never the age but the rage of the role that matters: Sahil Chhabra
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants 835066
Tamannaah Bhatia channels vintage glam in striped blazer and polka dot pants
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji 835101
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home 835097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer wants to take Neerja home
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty 835095
Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth 835093
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets to know the truth
Read Latest News