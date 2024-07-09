Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi ‘Parineeta’ Gets a Bollywood Twist

Raj Chakraborty‘s Bengali film ‘Parineeta’ is being adapted into a Hindi serial, and the director has roped in Bollywood actors Sumit Vyas and Priyanshu Painuli to play key roles. Sumit will reportedly play the villain, a role essayed by Gaurav Chakraborty in the Bengali film. In contrast, Priyanshu will play the role of a silent lover, portrayed by Adrit Roy in the original.

The serial, directed by Raj Chakraborty, will start shooting in North Kolkata during the Puja season. The selection of actors has already begun, and in addition to Sumit and Priyanshu, the series will feature Bollywood actresses and nationally renowned actors from Kolkata.

Sumit Vyas is known for his roles in English Vinglish, Parched, and Veere Di Wedding, while Priyanshu Painuli has appeared in Rock On 2, Pippa, and the Mirzapur 2 series. The story and screenplay have undergone significant changes, with a Marathi writer penning the story for the Hindi series.

Gairik Sarkar will handle the camera work, and Parmita Ghosh, known for her work on ‘LSD2’, will edit the series. Raj Chakraborty has planned to shoot some scenes in the suburbs and North Kolkata, bringing a fresh perspective to the story.

The Bengali film ‘Parineeta’ was a significant departure from Raj Chakraborty’s usual style, and the Hindi serial promises to be an exciting adaptation. With a talented cast and crew, this series is already generating buzz in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project!