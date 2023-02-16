Celebrities, controversy and casualties are no big deal for Rana Naidu – but his father? That’s a whole other story! Get ready for a high-octane, action-packed ride as two of India’s superstars, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, come together for the very first time as the warring father and son duo in Netflix’s upcoming series Rana Naidu. An adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu premieres on March 10, 2023 and is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global and created by Karan Anshuman. The series is directed by Karan Anshuman & Suparn S Varma. Rana is an ultimate celebrity fixer who is posed with the biggest problem yet – his father, Naga!

Venkatesh Daggubati delivers a mind-blowing performance, embodying the fierce and intense character of Naga. With a raw, unapologetic energy, he brings to life a multi-dimensional persona unlike anything he’s ever done before, that will leave you on the edge of your seat, craving for more. His gritty and edgy portrayal of his character is nothing short of phenomenal – Naga’s role played by Venkatesh is like a Hyderabadi tez dum ka chai – full josh, full energy, no tension!

Tonight, the star-studded cast of Rana Naidu came together to unveil the power-packed trailer for the series. Present at the occasion were Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Dagubatti, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi as well as Karan Anshuman, Supar Verma, Sunder Aaron and Monika Shergill, VP Content, Netflix India. Amidst massive fanfare and aplomb, the audience got a glimpse of what to expect from this action thriller, masala entertainer. As Rana continues to sort the dirty work for the city’s top power players, will his own father prove to be his biggest roadblock challenging their unpleasant relationship?

Rana Daggubati spoke about working with his uncle and Netflix for the first time and said, “This project has been a long-time coming and it’s special for so many reasons. It’s not only my first collaboration with Netflix but also with my uncle, Venky. It has been an enriching experience working with Sunder (Aaron,) Karan (Anshuman) and Suparn (Varma) on this project and I am glad Rana Naidu turned out the way it has. The entire cast and crew have put in a lot of hard work into the series and I am confident that the audiences will love it!” He further added, “Playing the role of Rana Naidu was exceptionally challenging. He’s a complex character with a deep emotional connection to his family, but also struggles with his relationship with his father. And, amidst all this drama is Rana’s professional journey and what it requires of him. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the world of Rana, Naga and everything in between!”

Venkatesh Daggubati added, “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with my dear nephew for the first time for a show as exciting as Rana Naidu. Portraying the character of Naga is an entirely new experience for me, as I have never come across a character like this before. Naga is a refreshing change, with his playful demeanor that stands in stark contrast to Rana’s more intense personality. This character is witty, charismatic and layered. I’m excited for my fans to tell me what they think as this is a first for me in many ways.. And, working with this team of talented directors and producers on the series has been a truly wonderful experience.”

Monika Shergill, VP – Content, Netflix India said: “Rana Naidu will be a delight for our audiences as it presents the first ever pairing of the phenomenal Rana Daggubati and his superstar uncle Venkatesh Daggubati on screen for an electrifying performance as a father and son duo. An action-packed drama with an incredible cast and thrilling plot twists, this Rana vs Naga battle will have our audiences taking sides. Whose side will you be on, Rana or Naga?”

The series boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais in key roles and promises to be a nail-biting, edge of the seat experience for audiences!

Rana Naidu Will Premiere Exclusively On Netflix On March 10th, 2023.

