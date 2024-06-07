Raveena Tandon finally opens up on the road rage incident; tells what’s the moral of the story

Unless you’re living under a rock, you would know the road rage incident that happened a few days ago that involved actor Raveena Tandon and her driver with a set of people.

Following a few videos being circulated on social media, it was reported that the actor purportedly abused and assaulted three people during an argument in Bandra, Mumbai.

In one of the videos, Tandon was seen defending herself against claims that she rushed recklessly and hit three people on Carter Road, close to Rizvi College. There were also claims that she was drunk. Now, days after the police investigation, the actor has gone on to speak about it on social media.

In one story that she posted on Instagram, Tandon thanked her followers acknowledging their love and support through the course of this as she said,”Thank you for the overwhelming love,belief and support ! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and cctvs now!”-

For the uninitiated, the video that was circulating saw Tandon and her driver surrounded by a barrage of people, where the actor is seen pleading, ‘please don’t hit him’

Several at the spot were calling cops, with one of them alleging, “My nose is bleeding. She assaulted me.”

Additionally, a man described the incident in detail on camera. He stated that his mother, sister, and niece were walking by Raveena’s residence when her driver allegedly struck his mother with the car. He further alleged that when he confronted the driver, the driver exited the vehicle and assaulted his mother and niece.

On the workfront, Tandon has had a great year where she had two Disney+ Hotstar releases, Karmma Calling and Patna Shukla – where both have done incredibly well. She even won the award for Most Popular Actress in a Web Series for both these shows at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6.