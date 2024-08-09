EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan on getting love letters & why ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ still connects

Actor Parth Samthaan made his big film debut with the film, Ghudchadi on JioCinema. The film, apart from him stars Khushaali Kumar and is led on the front by veterans, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Having love stories that transcends generations is a rarity and that’s where Ghudchadi comes in.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, we talked with Parth Samthaan and Khushaali Kumar on the film, old school romances and several other things but what stood out was Samthaan talking about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the show that made him a sensation.

Talking about it, Samthaan said, “I totally believe in old-school romance. I believe in that feeling when you have that person in front of you, a song is playing in the background. Everything seems so beautiful and positive when that happens.”

On getting and writing love letters, “I have written and I have received plenty of them. A huge load of them. It feels so historic that I got all these innumerable love letters while I was doing Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. I still get all this love for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan; I feel so lucky to have played that character.”

He added, “It isn’t that we have expected that show to work the way it did. It just clicked in a way no one saw coming and people just kept pouring in their love as they started liking the character, the chemistry and everything else. Overall, I only believe it’s God’s grace that it just worked out so well. And that magic is still prevalent today. People still can’t get enough of it. They want to see more, and want to keep seeing more. I think we are lucky enough to give them that space that makes the show what it is, even today.”