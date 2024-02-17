#RIP: Dangal fame Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

The world of cinema has been struck by a tragic loss as Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her memorable portrayal of the young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passed away at the tender age of 19, as per reports in NDTV. The news of her untimely demise has left fans and the industry in shock and mourning.

Suhani’s journey into the limelight began with her captivating performance in Dangal, where she showcased remarkable talent and won hearts with her portrayal of the spirited young Babita Phogat. Beyond her role in Dangal, Suhani’s talent shone through in various television commercials, further establishing her presence in the entertainment industry. Despite receiving numerous offers following her success, Suhani made the decision to prioritize her education, demonstrating both maturity and foresight at a young age.

As per reports in prameyanews, Suhani had been undergoing treatment for a leg fracture sustained in an accident, which unfortunately led to complications due to adverse reactions from prescribed medications, resulting in fluid retention. Despite receiving medical care at the prestigious AIIMS Delhi Hospital, Suhani’s condition took a turn for the worse, leaving her fans and well-wishers devastated by her sudden passing.