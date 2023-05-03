RIP: Salman Khan mourns loss of his dear 'Addu'

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan is one person who truly doesn’t need any introduction. The man has been entertaining the masses with his fantastic presence for the longest time and well, we truly love it. His swag is unmatchable and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, his fans always shower him with a lot of love and affection for all the right reasons. Come what may, Bhaijaan’s loyal fans are always beside him through every thick and thin and we love it. Right now however, he is unfortunately dealing with a personal crisis.

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his dear Addu. He wrote,

“My dear Addu thank u for all the love n support u gave me wen I was growing up, always loved u. Rest in peace my dear Addu.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.

Work Front:

Salman Khan will be next seen in movies like Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. He has also got a special movie offer from Karan Johar which is yet to materialize officially. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com