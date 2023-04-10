Sachin Tendulkar and Jaya Bachchan can finally heave a sigh of relief. As per reports in Times Of India, Tendulkars and the Bachchans have got approval to expand their bungalows in prime locations. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has approved several proposals for adding extra floors to existing bungalow plots, despite challenges to the 2019 CRZ notification in the National Green Tribunal.

Sachin And Jaya Get Approval

Cricket legend Sachin’s home at Perry Cross Road close to Bandra’s Carter Road shoreline is getting the benefit. After the new CRZ rules were notified in 2019, allowing more construction rights, Sachin and Anjali sought permission to build more space in their bungalow near the Carter Road sea face.

Another proposal for additional construction was submitted by actor Jaya through Rajesh Yadav. Jaya’s proposal was for additions and alterations to an existing building in Kapol Society, Juhu Vile Parle. Plot No B2 (Jalsa) was approved in 1984 with a basement, ground, and two upper floors. The new proposal is to build the entire second floor and an additional floor for residential use.

