Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we have in the country right now.

As per the latest media reports in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ make-up artiste was attacked by a leopard in Mumbai’s Film City. Reports reveal that his bike apparently collided with the animal. His treatment is currently being taken care of by the Production house. He was later quoted by Aaj Tak saying,

“I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig. My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don’t remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor.”

Here's wishing him complete speedy recovery soonest.