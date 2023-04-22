ADVERTISEMENT
Salim Khan’s Suggestions Helped Salman’s Eid Release Get Better

Know more about Salim Khan's suggestions for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Apr,2023 13:37:31
Several key changes were made from the original Tamil film Veeram to the remake Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . Apparently Salman’s father the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan has given inputs for improvement on the original.

A close friend of Salman reveals, “Salim Saab is always consulted to suggest improvements in Salman’s films. His suggestions go a long way in the improvement of the Salman starrers. This time(for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) Salim Saab suggested several vital changes which have been duly incorporated in the film.”

Apparently the relationship between the characters played by Salman Khan and Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati has been highlighted in the remake.

“It is the backbone of the film. All the other relationships are secondary to the Salman and Venkatesh who play brothers-in-law,” informs source which has seen the film.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

