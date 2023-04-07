Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has bought a gigantic Nissan Patrol SUV in a bulletproof avatar amid death threats, as per reports in News 18. The actor has been receiving several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and hence, he has decided to enhance his safety cover by purchasing the bulletproof Nissan Patrol.

The ace Bollywood superstar was recently spotted traveling in the mammoth bulletproof SUV on the streets of Mumbai. Nissan Patrol is the brand’s flagship and most expensive SUV which is sold in several international markets. However, it is not on sale in India yet. The bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV might boast of B6 or B7 protection level as it replaces Toyota Land Ccruiser LC200 as Salman’s official car.

For the unversed, the B6 level comes with protection from rifle shots with a thick glass of 41mm while the B7 level provides protection from armour-piercing rounds due to the 78mm glass. The standard version of the Nissan Patrol SUV costs in excess of Rs 2 Crore. So, it can be believed that the actor’s SUV with higher protection levels could have cost him somewhere around Rs 4-5 Crore.

On The Work Front:

Salman Khan will be seen in an upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid April 21, 2023. The actor took to Instagram and announced the date of the trailer launch as April 10, 2023 with an intense motion poster today. Salman wrote, “Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th.” Check here!