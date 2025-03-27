Salman Khan Calls Out Young Stars: ‘Too Insecure for Multi-Hero Films!’”

Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the film industry, pointing out key shifts in how films are made. He noted that many filmmakers today are approaching cinema with the wrong mindset. According to him, decisions about films are being driven by factors such as actor availability and production logistics rather than a strong storytelling vision.

Salman credited his father for making him realize this trend, emphasizing that the essence of storytelling often gets sidelined. He also spoke about the rising concerns over film budgets, stating that they are not being managed properly. He suggested that overspending is becoming an issue, affecting the financial viability of projects.

Another observation he made was about younger actors and their reluctance to collaborate on multi-hero films. Without naming anyone, Salman stated that many actors today are hesitant to work alongside their contemporaries, citing insecurity as a major factor. He contrasted this with his own experiences, recalling how actors from his generation frequently collaborated without such concerns.

He mentioned having shared screen space with several top stars, including Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. According to him, working together was once common practice, but such partnerships are now rare.

His remarks highlight a shift in industry dynamics, where financial strategies and actor preferences have transformed the way films are conceptualized and produced. While the landscape continues to evolve, Salman’s insights reflect a perspective shaped by years of experience in the industry.