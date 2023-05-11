Salman Khan fans resonate his life with Arijit Singh’s ‘Bedardeya’

A video has been shared by a Salman Khan’s fanpage where we can see the actor speaking about his failed relationships at Aap Ki Adalat, while the fan page synced the video with Bedardeya sung by Arijit Singh, check out

A video has been going viral of Salman Khan from the show Aap Ki Adalat, where the actor spoke about being unlucky in love. He added that the fault has lied within him the whole time. Read below to know the scoop.

Salman Khan opens up on his relationships

In a viral video, we can see Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat talking about his failed relationships over the years. The actor in the video, acknowledges that the fault lied within him and not his partners, which eventually failed all the relationships. He said, “Unlucky in love. Jab koi aesa ayegi toh hojayega. Actually sabhi acche the fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai (When someone like that comes, it will happen.’

He added, “Actually, everyone is good, the fault lies with me). When the first leaves, the fault lies in them, when the second person leaves, the fault is with them only, when the third person leaves the fault is with them. When the fourth person leaves then there is a doubt. Is the fault with them or me? With the fifth person, it’s 60-40.” as quoted by India Today.

As a fan page shares the video, they synced the entire video with Arijit Singh’s popular song ‘Bedardeya’

Salman Khan-Arijit Singh’s stiff

Arijit Singh unintentionally offended Salman Khan during an awards ceremony back in 2014. While on stage, Arijit made a public apology to Salman Khan for a previous comment he had made, which Salman apparently took offense to. The incident reportedly left a sour taste between the two personalities, leading to a strain in their professional relationship.

Netizens Reactions

One wrote, “Bhaijaan aapka fayda utha ke bhaag gai aapke naam se famous hoke apna matlab nikal ke nikal gayi to fault aap mai kaise aap to hamesha se hi bade dil waale ho or rahoge”

Another wrote, “Nahi fault aapme nahi kyuki agar Aisa hota toh apke life koi ati nai, sab apne faiyde ke liye atey hai. Ur a man of GOLDEN HEART they use u”

A third user added, “Bhai Jaan bas aapki jarurat hoti hai tab hi aapki zindagi mein aati hai aur aap unke self centred nature ko samajh nahi paate hain……..kyuki aap dil se bade acchhe ho………”

A fourth one added, “Sir aapko aaise dekhne ki aadat nhi he…aap mayus dikhte he to hm bhi vahi feel krte he…fault aapme nhi he sir… fault un sub ke aakhome he…jine aapke andar ka pyar nhi dikha.”

Another stated, “Sir aapke ander fault nahi balki unke ander lalach tha. Career bnane ke liye salman ka sahara lo fir uske baad unki 2 movies chal gyi to salman se duri bnao ye soch ke ki ab to movies chlne lgi ab to Bollywood me kadam jama liya lekin fir movies flop hone lgti h to fir salman ke paas jao sahara lene… Bhaijaan aapne dogle logo ka career bna diya”