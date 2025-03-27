Salman Khan reveals why ‘Jai Ho’ was considered a ‘disaster’ despite collecting 138+ crores

Salman Khan recently spoke about the evolving dynamics of the film industry, sharing an interesting revelation about his 2014 film Jai Ho. During a conversation about increasing ticket and food prices in theatres, he cited an example from the film’s release, explaining how a unique pricing strategy was implemented.

Salman revealed that his team had decided to cap ticket prices at about Rs. 200 in most cities and theatres, aiming to attract more viewers. The idea was that affordable pricing would encourage higher footfalls, leading to substantial box office earnings. Despite this approach, Jai Ho collected Rs. 138 crores but was still labeled a disaster. The expectation was that the film would surpass Rs. 200 crores at the domestic box office, given the larger audience turnout, but the strategy did not yield the expected results.

Comparing this with the present-day scenario, Salman pointed out that even though fewer people are visiting theatres now, films continue to post strong collections. He suggested that the rise in ticket prices has compensated for lower footfalls, ensuring that revenue figures remain high.

His comments highlight the significant role that pricing plays in a film’s financial success. While Jai Ho aimed to make cinema more accessible through affordable tickets, the results proved that box office earnings are not solely dependent on footfalls. Instead, pricing strategies have evolved to maintain profitability despite changing audience behavior.

With the industry continuously adapting to new trends, Salman’s insights provide a deeper understanding of how theatrical business models have shifted over time, balancing accessibility with revenue generation.