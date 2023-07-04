Salman Khan Says “Inshallah” To Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Find Out

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has ruled the industry with his hit films throughout the years. He has worked with almost every filmmaker and proved his worth on screen and at the box office. In comparison, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always been a hit duo when it comes to making films. The duo announced their comeback with Inshallah, which made the audience curious.

In contrast, soon after the announcement, reports suggested that due to the creative differences between the two, the film had been shelved. Interestingly the new reports say that Salman Khan reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and decided to rework the film.

By the reports of India Today, a friend of Salman said, “Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is something Salman would like to try at this point in his career.”

Also that Salman Khan has decided not to work with his brothers and is ready to experiment with new things. “Salman is looking for the right script. I don’t mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman hasn’t done before, preferably something that is relevant and yet personal.”

What is your take on this? Are you excited about this reunion? Please let us know in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.