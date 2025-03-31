Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Piracy Leaks: Fans help remove 3000 links; take legal action

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar debuted in cinemas on March 30, but its release was marred by piracy concerns. Just before the film’s theatrical premiere, an unauthorized high-definition copy surfaced online, prompting an urgent response from the production team and authorities.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s team, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts and Mumbai Police’s cyber cell, worked swiftly to remove pirated links from various platforms. Over 3,000 links were taken down, with ongoing efforts to track the original source of the leak. Reports indicate that the production house has flagged numerous social media accounts suspected of distributing the film illegally.

Fan clubs played an active role in curbing piracy, with members monitoring suspicious activity in the days leading up to the release. A post hinting at a possible leak had already raised concerns earlier, and hours before the official premiere, the film was made available on various platforms, including torrent websites and social media. By midnight, unauthorized copies had spread widely.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the leak, which is believed to have occurred during post-production. IP addresses linked to the circulation of the pirated content are being traced, and legal measures will be pursued against those responsible.

Despite the setback, Sikandar managed to generate box office earnings of approximately ₹26 crore on its first day. The film’s performance in the coming days, particularly during the Eid holiday, will determine its overall reception at the box office.