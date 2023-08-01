Sanjay Dutt Joins Gippy Grewal For Punjabi Debut; Check Deets Inside

Sanju Baba, aka Sanjay Dutt, is ready to mark his debut in Punjabi films. The actor on Monday announced the news on Twitter. He will enter the Punjabi films industry in collaboration with multi-talented Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.’

He tweeted, “Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’ with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions.”

After the success of Carry On Jatta 3, Gippy Grewal ventured with new people on board for ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi,’ directed and written by Gippy Grewal, while Amardeep Grewal produced it.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is not only marking his debut in the Punjabi industry but also in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay’s next film Leo. In addition, he will also star in the Telugu film Double iSmart. Sanju Baba debuted South last year with KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.

Sanjay Dutt will also appear in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which will hit theatres on 7th September 2023.

Sanjay Dutt is a renowned actor in Bollywood from the 90s. His journey in the business has been inspiring, and he is known for films like Munna Bha MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many others. His biopic film Sanju touched millions of hearts starring Ranbir Kapoor.

