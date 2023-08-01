ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Sanjay Dutt Joins Gippy Grewal For Punjabi Debut; Check Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his Punjabi debut with Gippy Grewal. Here check out more details about the collaboration in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 15:00:55
Sanjay Dutt Joins Gippy Grewal For Punjabi Debut; Check Deets Inside 839586

Sanju Baba, aka Sanjay Dutt, is ready to mark his debut in Punjabi films. The actor on Monday announced the news on Twitter. He will enter the Punjabi films industry in collaboration with multi-talented Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi.’

Sanjay Dutt’s Tweet

He tweeted, “Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’ with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions.”

 

More About The Collaboration

After the success of Carry On Jatta 3, Gippy Grewal ventured with new people on board for ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi,’ directed and written by Gippy Grewal, while Amardeep Grewal produced it.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is not only marking his debut in the Punjabi industry but also in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay’s next film Leo. In addition, he will also star in the Telugu film Double iSmart. Sanju Baba debuted South last year with KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.

Sanjay Dutt will also appear in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which will hit theatres on 7th September 2023.

Sanjay Dutt Joins Gippy Grewal For Punjabi Debut; Check Deets Inside 839587

Sanjay Dutt is a renowned actor in Bollywood from the 90s. His journey in the business has been inspiring, and he is known for films like Munna Bha MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and many others. His biopic film Sanju touched millions of hearts starring Ranbir Kapoor.

So are you guys excited for Sanjay Dutt’s Punjabi debut? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Sanjay Dutt @ 64, Still A Long Way To Go 839045
Sanjay Dutt @ 64, Still A Long Way To Go
Sanjay Dutt Joins "Double iSmart" - Sequel to "iSmart Shankar" with Ram Pothineni 839012
Sanjay Dutt Joins “Double iSmart” – Sequel to “iSmart Shankar” with Ram Pothineni
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports] 838693
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports]
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years 821753
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years
Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay at his absolute best 818519
Leo First Look: Thalapathy Vijay at his absolute best
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice 805026
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti 839687
Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti
Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for the first song of 'Jawan'? 839682
Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for the first time in three languages for the first song of ‘Jawan’?
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan's lip-lock moment 839672
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan’s lip-lock moment
SRK'S JAWAN's First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube's Biggest Song of 2023! 'Zinda Banda,' 'Vandha Edam,' and 'Dhumme Dhulipelaa' 839677
SRK’S JAWAN’s First Song Creates History with a Record 46 Million Views in 24 Hours, Becoming YouTube’s Biggest Song of 2023! ‘Zinda Banda,’ ‘Vandha Edam,’ and ‘Dhumme Dhulipelaa’
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan shoots at Haider 839660
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan shoots at Haider
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Not Alia Bhatt, but this member of Bhatt family to enter the house 839667
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Not Alia Bhatt, but this member of Bhatt family to enter the house
Read Latest News