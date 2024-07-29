Sara Ali Khan is asking everyone if she should ‘chill, read & hydrate’ or have ‘coffee & trek’

Actor Sara Ali Khan might have had a shaky time at the movies so far but continues to be one of the most influential young stars owing to how she amasses a massive social media presence. Apart from her branding decisions and glamorous self, Khan doesn’t cease to exhibit her intelligent and simple self, which is also adored by a huge section o her fans.

Known to be a reader and one with a pensive mind, Khan posts time and again about a book she is reading and what learnings she derives from it. And it seems that she was once again in a mood like that, where she is away in an unknown location which looks extremely picturesque and divine but it was her images and captions that caught the attention.

In a series of stories, first Khan posted a long paragraph from what seemed to be an excerpt from a book she was reading – which was extremely insightful. In the next one, she put a poll with an image of her chilling by the river and asked everyone if she should ‘chill, read & hydrate’ or have ‘coffee & trek’. The last story was her reading a book out in a garden soaking in nature while putting the famous song, ‘ye haseen vaadiyan’ from the film Roja fitting perfectly to the image-

When it comes to her work front, Khan has already had two film releases on streaming platforms in the form of Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She now has Metro…In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle in the pipeline.