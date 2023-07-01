ADVERTISEMENT
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer fetches 16.25 cr in two days

Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the film's earnings saw a slight dip on the second day, which was a working day following the national holiday on Thursday. Scroll below to check on the insights

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 13:10:00
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer fetches 16.25 cr in two days

The Kartik AaryanKiara Advani starrer “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has made a noteworthy impact at the box office, garnering a remarkable collection of ₹16.25 crores within just two days of its release in India. Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the film’s earnings saw a slight dip on the second day, which was a working day following the national holiday on Thursday.

Despite this, the movie exhibited promising signs, with strong momentum observed during evening shows, especially in national chains. With positive word-of-mouth and favourable audience feedback, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” is poised to witness substantial growth over the upcoming weekend. Industry experts are anticipating that the film will reach double-digit figures on Day 3 and 4 (Saturday and Sunday). This much-needed surge in collections is not only crucial for covering any lost ground but also securing a comfortable position for the film in the competitive box office arena. Movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the outcome as “Satyaprem Ki Katha” continues to captivate audiences and make its mark in the world of cinema.

Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram, “The working day [Fri] – immediately after the holiday [Thu] – impacted the earnings of #SatyaPremKiKatha on Day 2… Evening shows, however, saw good momentum at national chains… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. #India biz.

The #KartikAaryan – #KiaraAdvani starrer – which is riding on positive talk – should hit double digits on Day 3 and 4 [Sat – Sun]… The much-needed growth is not only important to cover lost ground, but will also place the film in a comfortable position. #Boxoffice”

