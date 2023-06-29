Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Kartik Aaryan’s Best Performance To Date

Sameer Vidhwans’s Satyaprem Ki Katha opens new doors into actor Kartik Aaryan’s subconscious. It most assuredly marks a new phase in Kartik’s career.

Those who have seen the beautiful love story see this as a new beginning for him.

Without giving away the plot, Kartik’s Satyaprem is a man who would do anything for love, and no hurdle is too much for him to cross.At one point in the story a seemingly insurmountable crisis arises in Satyaprem’s relationship with his beloved Katha(Kiara Advani) and he is advised to call off their relationship.

Satyaprem has the guts and integrity to take on the world and stand by his love.

The role requires Kartik to deep-dive into his subconscious and ferret out emotions he had never felt before.

Says a source, “For both Kartik and Kiara this was completely new experience. It made them conscious of emotions they did not know existed within them. Kiara has known true love . But Kartik is still a newcomer in that department.Satyaprem Ki Katha has changed him forever.”