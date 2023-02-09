Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood actor, is now in the spotlight for his forthcoming flick ‘Selfiee’. In this film, Emraan Hashmi will co-star alongside him in the major role. For the first time in ‘Selfiee,’ both will be seen sharing the screen. The ‘Selfiee’ teaser and first song were recently published. Simultaneously, its second single, ‘Kudiye Ni Teri,’ has been released. As soon as it was released, this song became popular.

About Kudiyee Ni Tere Song

Mrunal Thakur shows off her daring style in the song ‘Kudiye Ni Teri’ from the film ‘Selfiee,’ in which Akshay Kumar is featured in his action persona. Along with this, everyone’s attention is drawn to Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur’s hot chemistry. The film’s second song is particularly popular with fans.

About Selfiee Movie

Let us inform you that the film ‘Selfiee,’ directed by Raj Mehta, will be released in theatres on February 24, 2023. Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar feature in this comedy-drama. In addition to Akshay and Emraan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will appear in this film.

