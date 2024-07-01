Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital; son Luv Sinha confirms why

Veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha has indeed been admitted into the hospital. Sinha was admitted after having had a ‘strong fever,’ his son, Luv Sinha went on to confirm with a media portal in a message.

“My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well,” Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message. Following this, there were reports that Sinha had undergone an unknown surgery but dismissing these claims, Luv Sinha said, “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure.”

The fans can feel a little relieved that Sinha is on his path to recovery and there isn’t anything major to be worried about. June 2024 has been a roller-coaster of a ride for the Kaala Pathar actor where it began on a high after he won the Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal’s Asanol constituency for his party, TMC. Following that, the build-up to his daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding was tumultuous where it was reported that there is a rift in the Sinha family and that he wouldn’t attend the wedding but all that was rubbished as not only was Shatrguhan Sinha present but he stood right by his daughter as she signed on the papers for her registered marriage.

Apart from this, his son Luv Sinha has been at the centre of a lot of talks where he hasn’t responded why he was absent from his sister’s wedding, and is currently right by his father’s side.