Shatrughan Sinha: “I Am Fine, And Resting.”

There has been a lot of speculation over Shatrughan Sinha’s health ever since he was admitted into a hospital a few days ago.

“It was a regular routine checkup, nothing to worry about. I suppose all the excitement of the past few weeks caught up with me. I am fine and resting,” says Shatruji.

Shatrughan Sinha has always been super-proud of his daughter Sonakshi.

What makes Shatrughan Sinha especially proud is that Sonakshi is selfmade.“She never asked me to produce a film to launch her. Nor did she use my name to get roles. She did it on her own. People talk of nepotism. But there are so many star children who do not succeed. My daughter is self-made,just like I was. The difference is, I had no choice.She could have easily taken my help, but she didn’t,” says the proud father.

More pride for the father…Sonakshi bought her own home.

“With her hard-earned money,” asserts Shatrughan Sinha. “I remember how proud my parents were when I bought my own home in Mumbai. Today, my wife Poonam and I feel the same pride.”

When do we see father and daughter together on screen?

Shatruji laughs, “Haan woh kuch ajeeb lagta hai. I don’t want comparisons between us. I know she is much more confident than me and far more talented.Ek baap aur ek actor donon ke beech bahot farq hota hai. I am very proud of what my children have achieved. Sonakshi wanted to be an actor from the time I remember. I think she was outstanding in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera. Now she’s done Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Heeramandi. And the praise just keeps coming. I’ve wanted her to work with him since the longest time. I am sure he will create his own magic with her.”

They came close to playing father and daughter in Murugadoss’ Akira. “Yes, the character was that of a father who couldn’t speak. All my career I’ve been seen as a vociferous character who says ‘Khamosh’ to all his friends and enemies.Now how could I myself become ‘Khamosh’? It would be like Arijit Singh playing a character who sings offkey.”

Incidentally Sonakshi was not too keen that her Papa play the part of her dad in Akira as the character dies and is seen only in flashbacks.

“Like any doting daughter Sonakshi doesn’t like the thought of something happening to her father,” says the doting father.

The father and daughter plan to be seen together in director Umesh Shukla’s film which Shatrughan Sinha will produce.

Says Shatruji, “It’s too early to talk about that project right now. The details are being worked out…..I saw her in Dahaad. And I couldn’t stop my tears of joy. I can proudly say that Sonakshi has evolved into a much better actor than I ever was. Her interpretation of the cop’s role is so deep and layered , so filled with nuances, it was like watching a seasoned actress’ interpretation of a complex role,” says Shatrughan Sinha passionately, recalling the times he has been especially proud of my daughter.

“She has always made me proud even when she didn’t choose this profession. As a fellow -star the last time I felt so strongly about Sonakshi’s performance was in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera where she reminded me of Madhabi Mukherjee. In Dahaad and Heera Mandi she is flawless. I can see and say that as a fellow-actor and not her father,” says Shatrughan Sinha.