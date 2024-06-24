Shatrughan Sinha On His Daughter’s Marriage & Party

“The marriage was a private affair: it was always meant to be,” says the proud father-in-law Shatrughan Sinha. “We then celebrated the marriage at a party where all our friends were there. I am sorry I had no time to invite friends abroad like dear dear Mumtaz to whom I owe my career. I read her affectionate comments in your article. I want Mumtaz and my other friends who couldn’t be there for my daughter’s wedding celebrations to know: I owe you,” says the euphoric father of the bride.

Shatruji gets emotional as his daughter steps into a new phase in his life. “Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given away to her chosen groom. My daughter Sonakshi looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salaamat rahe,” says Shatruji .

I draw attention to a very popular wedding song Shatruji sang on screen: Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai (film Aadmi Sadak Ka,1977).

Shatruji quips, “Suits the occasion fine. Sonakshi has always been a yaar(friend) more than a daughter. I would like all my fans,friends constituents to bless the couple. 44 years ago an actor named Shatrughan Sinha married the very beautiful very talented very successful girl of his choice Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi who has married the boy of her choice.”