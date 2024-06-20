Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding Questions Says, “Mind Your Own Business”

According to rumors, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married on June 23rd, 2024. Shatrughan Sinha, the actress’ father, confirms his presence at her wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the legendary actor Shatrughan Sinha addressed incorrect allegations that he would not attend the ceremony.

Responding directly to the rumors, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

He also added, “The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together.”

Responding to the bogus reports floating online, he said, “I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business. Mind only your business.”

Sonakshi recently hosted a party (which seems to be a bachelorette party). Her Double XL co-star, Huma Qureshi, and Sonakshi’s close friends were among the attendees.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have allegedly been dating since 2020. They shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL.