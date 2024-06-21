Future Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal And Shatrughan Sinha Family Visit Before The Wedding

According to rumors, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal plan to marry on June 23. There were rumors that Sonakshi’s father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was furious with her for not discussing her wedding plans with him earlier.

The wedding festivities for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have begun, and here’s how. In Delhi, groom-to-be Zaheer Iqbal and his family were seen on Thursday night in Bandra, Mumbai. Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, a prominent actor, is also present. The veteran actor Shatrughan and Zaheer Iqbal cheerfully pose with smiles for the paparazzi outside the complex. Shatrughan Sinha looks dashing in a purple jacket set, while Zaheer Iqbal opts for casual with a plain black T-shirt and grey pants.

Check Out The Photos below-

Meanwhile, In an Interview with Times Now, Shatrughan confirmed his wedding attendance. Shatrughan Sinha said, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal co-star in the 2022 film Double XL. They allegedly began dating in 2020.