Exclusive Glimpse: Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding

Finally, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife. The adorable Bollywood couple married in an intimate ceremony on June 23, 2024, in the presence of their family members and close ones. The duo first took vows with an intimate registered marriage, followed by a wedding reception party. The event, held in Bastian in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities, including Kajol, Anil Kapoor, and others, attended the grand reception. Let’s take an inside look at Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding.

Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Wedding

The Marriage Registration Glimpse

View Instagram Post 1: Exclusive Glimpse: Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

An adorable glimpse of Sonakshi and Zaheer signing the marriage papers went viral. The video caught attention as Zaheer took blessings from Sonakshi’s father and mother by touching their feet. And later, he kissed his wife, embracing the moment. Also father Shatrughan Sinha looked happy for his daughter. The Dabang girl looked the happiest among all.

Honey Singh Singing At Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding

View Instagram Post 2: Exclusive Glimpse: Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

The other video of the iconic Yo Yo Honey singing live at Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding is creating buzz. As the singer sang ‘Brown Rang,’ the crowd grooved, elevating the mood.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Romantic Dance

View Instagram Post 3: Exclusive Glimpse: Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

For the reception, Sonakshi wore a beautiful red saree and looked gorgeous, while Zaheer looked charming in an ivory kurta pajama. In the viral video, the couple is seen romantically dancing amidst the crowd, enjoying their big day.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal’s Cake-Cutting Moment

View Instagram Post 4: Exclusive Glimpse: Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Kajol shared a cute glimpse of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding with the couple. Anil Kapoor congratulated the couple with warm wishes. Later, while cutting the wedding cake, the couple indulged in an emotional moment of hugging each other.