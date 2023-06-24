Shatrughan Sinha On His Long Association With The Deol Family

As Dharmendra’s grandson Karan got married on July 18, family friend Shatrughan Sinha recalls his long association with the Deol family.

“I’ve known Dharmendra for more than forty years. I call him the handsomest screen hero ever. He is as good in appearance as he is at heart. Truly a God’s child. Through Dharmendra I’ve also known his dhai kilo wala haath son Sunny Deol . Both Dharmendra and Sunny are tough macho men with hearts of gold. Now there is Sunny’s son Karan .Watching him getting married is like a child in my family getting married. It was an emotional moment. I am so happy Karan has found such a lovely life partner.”

Shatruji is not just close to Hema but also Dharmendra.

“Hema (Malini) is also a dear friend. Both Hema and Dharmendra have been my friends for years. It is rare for a friendship to survive so long in this industry where loyalties change every Friday,” said Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatruji names Hema and Dharmendra as his favourite co-stars. “All three of us have worked together in Dulal Guha’s excellent film Dost which I think was released in 1974. This is one of my favourite films. I think my wife Poonam has also worked in a film with Dharmendra.Do you know we would have done Sholay together. But God and Ramesh Sippy had other plans,” laughs Shatruji.