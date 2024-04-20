Shatrughan Sinha On Salman’s Safety “We as one fraternity should come forward to condemn such a dastardly cowardly act,”

Shatrughan Sinha has always been very very close to Salman Khan .When he heard about the gunshots in front of Salman’s home, Shatruji was very disturbed. “My first thought was about the safety of Salman and his family. My second thought was,who are these anti-social elements who want to hurt the nation’s beloved superstar?”

Lest we forget, Salman launched Shatruji’s daughter Sonakshi.

“How can I every forget that? I am forever grateful to Salman for Dabangg. Sonakshi couldn’t have hoped for a better launch,” says the emotional father.

But there is a bond beyond the professional between the two.

“Salman and his family, his father the great writer Salim Saab are very close to my heart. When I heard of the incident on Sunday morning, my primary concern was the safety of the family. Salim Saab and Salman are among the pride of our film industry .We as one fraternity should come forward to condemn such a dastardly cowardly act,” says Shatruji angrily.

He feels the safety and wellbeing of the film fraternity should be a priority for the State government. “Iss terah se khule aam aatank phailana , this is certainly not a healthy sign.I am sure the prayers and blessings of Salman’s fans will always keep him safe and protected.”

Shatruji recalls the terror attack on his friend Rakesh Roshan in the year 2000. “We thought those days of criminal elements trying to intimidate the film industry were over.”